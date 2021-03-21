Police identify man killed in alleged attempted home invasion

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified 36-year old Allen Lester McKinney as the suspect who was killed Saturday while allegedly attempting to break into an apartment.

It happened on the 3400 block of Wilson Woods Dr.

Police say they found McKinney unresponsive on an outside walkway. He was pronounced dead around 2:07 a.m.

The inhabitants told police that McKinney had forced his way into their home when he was shot. Police are categorizing McKinney’s alleged offense as Aggravated Burglary.

The incident remains under investigation.