Police identify man in north Columbus murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified man they say killed a woman then himself in north Columbus.

According to police, officers responded Sunday at approximately 9:30 a.m. after the police were called by family members who were concerned because their mother, Kimberly Thomas, 53, was not answering her phone or door.

When officers and medics arrived, they found Thomas and a 54-year-old man dead inside the home on the 5700 block of Pine Tree Street West.

On Wednesday, police identified the man as Romie Ziegler.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows Ziegler shot and killed Thomas, and then took his own life.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this shooting to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central OhioCrime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.