Police identify man found dead wrapped in mattress

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the man found dead, wrapped in a mattress in the Hilltop area, last week.

According to Columbus police, at 8:53 a.m., Feb. 3, officers were called to the 3600 block of Briggs Road on the report of a body found wrapped in a mattress by a dumpster.

Arriving officers found Jesse D. Shields, 38, and called for medical attention, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Franklin County Coroner later determined that Shields had been shot multiple times.

Police have arrested and charged Roderick L. Richards, 39, with associated crimes in the case, including abuse of a corpse and tampering.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141