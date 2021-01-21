Police identify man found dead on Franklinton railroad tracks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the man found dead along railroad tracks in the Franklinton area.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11 p.m., Jan. 14, officers were called to the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue on the report of a body found. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive male, now identified as Aaron Collymore, 31, lying on the railroad tracks.  

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appears Collymore had been dragged onto the tracks, but motive for his death remains unclear. 

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.  

