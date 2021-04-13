Police identify man found dead inside north Linden apartment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified a man found dead inside a north Linden apartment.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just before 4 p.m., April 10, officers responded to a well-being check call at an apartment in the 2800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the apartment and Ticardo Lawayne Williams, 47, dead inside.

Police say signs of foul play were evident inside the apartment and William’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 614-645-4141.