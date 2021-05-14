Police identify man found dead along Brice Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man found dead in southeast Columbus has been identified by police.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:13 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to the woods near the 3700 block of Brice Road on the report of a body found.

Officers arrived on scene and found Romeo R. Kendrick, 20, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects at this time, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.