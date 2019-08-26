Police identify Licking Heights student killed in crash

PATASKALA, OH (WCMH) — Pataskala police have identified a Licking Heights student killed in a crash last weekend.  

According to a spokesperson with the Pataskala Police Department, 17-year-old Damian Bailey, a senior at Licking Heights High School, has been identified as the person killed in a crash along Mink Street between Havens Corner and Cable roads, at about 8:30am, Saturday.  

The West Licking Fire Department said Bailey was killed when the pickup truck he was in rolled over. 

Police stated Bailey’s 13-year-old brother was also in the vehicle with him and survived the crash, but there is no information on his condition.  

“He was a great guy,” exclaimed Hunter Bornperry, a friend of Bailey’s. “He always walked in, even if he had a bad day, with a smile on his face. Always a positive attitude. Always happy.” 

A cause of the crash remains under investigation.  

