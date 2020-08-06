Police identify child killed in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the 14-month-old child killed in a crash in east Columbus. 

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 5:23pm, Wednesday, a 25-year-old female driver was operating Nissan Altima eastbound on Refugee Road, when she attempted to pass other eastbound traffic by driver left of center and into the westbound lanes.  

The woman’s vehicle then struck a westbound Ford Escape, before re-entering the eastbound lanes where she struck a GMC Yukon and a Pontiac G6.  

Police say two children in the woman’s vehicle, 16-month-old Amir Parks, and a 4-year-old were ejected from the Altima.  

Both were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where Parks was pronounced dead. The 4-year-old remains in critical condition.  

No other injuries were reported in the crash. 

Police continue to investigate the crash.  

