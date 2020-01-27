Police identify Bob Evans robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

Live Now
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the suspect killed and the officer involved in a shooting following a robbery at Bob Evans.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 7:30am, Saturday, a man wearing a mask entered the Bob Evans located in the 1400 block of Olentangy River Road and demanded money from the manager in the back office. 

Police identified the suspect as Joshua James Brown, 34. 

After several minutes of attempting to get money from the safe, Brown ran without any money from the restaurant through a back door, where he was confronted by officers who had arrived on the scene, according to police.   

Brown was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. 

Officer Jeffrey Miller, a 15-year-veteran with the Columbus Division of Police, was identified as the officer involved in the shooting. He has been placed on administrative leave, as is the department’s protocol. 

No officers were injured. Police continue to investigate. 

