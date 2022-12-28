A previous story on the shooting at The Doll House can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect has been identified and is wanted in connection with a September shooting outside a north Columbus strip club.

Columbus police have confirmed that Brandon Jennings is the second person wanted for attempted murder during a shooting that occurred at The Doll House on Karl Court in Northland near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road.

On September 28, police responded to reports of a mass shooting at the strip club and found five people had been shot in the feet after a large fight erupted outside the club.

One person, Yaasir Baskerville, was arrested in November and charged with felonious assault.

Police said video surveillance allegedly shows Jennings approaching a man hiding behind a car and firing three or four shots above his head. Jennings is wanted for one count of attempted murder, five counts of felonious assault, and one count of grand theft of a firearm. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of Jennings. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org to e-mail your tip.