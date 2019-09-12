Police identify 18-year-old killed, officer involved in shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thursday, Columbus Police released the identities of the 18-year-old killed in an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night, and the sergeant involved.

Police say Sgt. Lee Hurst, a 13-year veteran with the division, is the officer who shot and killed Tasjon Tyreek Osbourne around 9 p.m. on Kings Realm Avenue, just south of Refugee Road. A gun was recovered at the scene.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the shooting occurred when officers were patrolling in the area, investigating a parking complaint. Sgt. Hurst was patrolling on his Division-issued bike.

Shortly after receiving the complaint, officers reported shots fired from the location. Near the scene, a vehicle crashed into a house. Police confirm Osbourne was in that car but could not say if he was the driver or if he was shot before or after the crash.

Osbourne was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident. Sgt. Hurst is on paid leave during the investigation.