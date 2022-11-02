COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman whose body was found in a vacant home in North Linden earlier this week.

Columbus police said the body of Jessica Sue Sykes, 36, was found swith a gunshot wound in a home on the 2500 block of Howey Road Monday at approximatley 12:24 p.m.

The Columbus police homicide unit is investigating. This is the 121st homicide in Columbus for 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).