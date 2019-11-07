Live Now
Tracking central Ohio’s first taste of winter weather

Police ID woman killed in crash involving dump truck on top of car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a woman who was killed after a crash involving a dump truck that landed on top of her vehicle.

Kate Fox died after a Honda Element she driving northbound in the 2400 block of Jackson Pike collided for unknown reasons in the northbound lane with a 1997 Sterling dump truck traveling southbound on Jackson Pike, police said.

Fox was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Columbus has had 60 traffic fatalities in 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools