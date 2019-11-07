Police ID woman killed in crash involving dump truck on top of car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a woman who was killed after a crash involving a dump truck that landed on top of her vehicle.

Kate Fox died after a Honda Element she driving northbound in the 2400 block of Jackson Pike collided for unknown reasons in the northbound lane with a 1997 Sterling dump truck traveling southbound on Jackson Pike, police said.

Fox was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Columbus has had 60 traffic fatalities in 2019.