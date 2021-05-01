Police ID woman hit, killed in southwest Columbus last weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a car at S. Wilson Road and Fremont Street in the early morning of April 25.

On Saturday, police identified the victim as Kayla Moll, 32, of Columbus.

Police say the accident happened around 4:38 a.m.

The driver, a 58-year old Columbus man, was driving a Dodge Challenger northbound on S. Wilson Road, according to police. They say the woman, later identified as Moll, stepped into the roadway and into the path of the oncoming car.

Columbus Police are investigating.

This is the 26th reported fatal motor vehicle crash, resulting in 29 deaths, in Columbus for 2021.