COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the identities of the victim and suspect in a fatal stabbing Friday night in Eastland.

On Saturday, police identified the victim as Selena M. Edwards, 19.

According to police, officers responded to the 4000 block of Refugee Road at approximately 8:13 p.m. Friday, where Edwards was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m.

Police have arrested Khayir A. Lock, 19, in connection with Edwards’ death. He is facing a murder charge and is currently in a local hospital. He will be booked into Franklin County Jail when he is discharged.