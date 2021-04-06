Police ID second victim of fatal shooting in South Franklinton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the 19-year-old man who was one of two men shot dead in South Franklinton Saturday afternoon.

On Tuesday, police identified the second victim as Nickolas Cowans.

Cowans, in addition to Kevin Williams, 24, were both killed in the shooting. A third victim, a 30-year-old man, was last reported in critical condition.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened on the 900 block of Eaton Avenue at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Columbus Police Lt. Dan Hargus said when officers arrived, they found one victim inside an apartment complex and two others outside the complex, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Williams was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center at 3:46 p.m. Saturday, while Cowans was pronounced deceased at 5:44 p.m. Saturday.

Officers have found nearly two dozen shell casings at the scene, Hargus said.

These are the 48th and 49th homicides in Columbus for 2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.