COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced dead at the scene at 6:53 p.m.

A second man, Matthew Scheurell, 45, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 7:21 p.m.

Police have not said if an arrest has been made in the shooting, and have offered no motive for the crime.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.