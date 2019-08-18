Police ID pregnant woman killed after being struck by vehicle Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police identified the woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Columbus.

According to police, Angela Michael, 19, was pregnant, and her unborn child also died.

On Saturday at approximately 9:50 p.m., Michael got off a COTA bus on the north side of West Mound Street at Mt. Calvary Avenue.

Michael then attempted to cross Mound Street outside of a crosswalk and into the path of a 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Robert McWhorter, 50, which was driving eastbound on West Mount Street, police said.

The left front side of the Corolla struck Michael, according to police.

Michael was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead at approximately 10:30 p.m.

This was the 36 traffic-related fatality in Columbus this year.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

As of this time, no charges have been filed.