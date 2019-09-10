Police ID pedestrian killed Monday in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim struck and killed Monday night when he was crossing Morse Road.

Alfred Moore Jr., 69, of Columbus, was crossing the road approximately 270 away from Sunbury Road when he entered the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Samantha Massie, 43, of Columbus, at approximately 10:20 p.m., police said.

Moore was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Massie stayed at the scene of the accident.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This was the 42 traffic fatality in Columbus this year.