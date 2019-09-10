Police ID pedestrian killed Monday in northeast Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim struck and killed Monday night when he was crossing Morse Road.

Alfred Moore Jr., 69, of Columbus, was crossing the road approximately 270 away from Sunbury Road when he entered the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Samantha Massie, 43, of Columbus, at approximately 10:20 p.m., police said.

Moore was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Massie stayed at the scene of the accident.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This was the 42 traffic fatality in Columbus this year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools