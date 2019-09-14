Police ID man killed in East Side shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the 25-year-old man who died after a shooting in east Columbus.

Ronald Lee Bryant Jr. was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a parked vehicle at about 5:22 p.m. in the area of 4453 Drifton Dr. Friday afternoon, police said.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation was unable to uncover any motive or suspects, according to a police report.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS. T

This is the 75th homicide in Columbus in 2019.

