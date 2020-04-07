Police ID man found dead along banks of Olentangy River Saturday

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware Police have identified a body found along the banks of the Olentangy River Saturday as that of a 59-year-old man.

Police identified the body as Clyde “Tadpole” Britton, of Delaware.

Britton had previously been reported missing, police said.

Britton’s cause of death is not yet known, pending the results of an autopsy.

Britton was reported missing on Jan. 3 from the area of his Spring Street residence.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Britton’s death.

The body was discovered by kayakers near the eastern bank of the Olentangy River in Delaware.