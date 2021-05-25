Police ID four victims in fatal West Jefferson shooting

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — The West Jefferson Police Department has identified the four people shot dead Monday night.

According to West Jefferson Police Chief Christopher Floyd, the victims are:

Andrew Thomas Swindall, 45, of the 100 block of Jackson Street, West Jefferson.

Shawn A. Wright, 45, last know address in London, Ohio.

Jamie Danielle Lavender, 30, of Springfield.

Leon Billy Daniels, 38, last known address in London, Ohio.

The four were found shot dead inside and near an apartment on Jackson Street Monday at approximately 5:25 p.m., with police saying the shooting took place sometime between 1 p.m. and a little before 5:30 p.m.

Three of the victims were found inside an apartment while one of the men was found shot outside the apartment. Police did not specify which victim was found where.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Jefferson Police Department Detective Bureau at 614-879-7672.