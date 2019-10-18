Police ID body found along I-71; investigating as a homicide

MADISON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found along I-71 Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Rodney Watkins of Cincinnati.

The office is investigating the case as a homicide.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:09 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers received a call about a body lying along the roadway of I-71 northbound, near mile marker 80 in Range Township.

When deputies and medics arrived on the scene, they found the body of a black male.

The Madison County Coroner is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Deputies ask anyone who drove through the area between the hours of 2 and 3 a.m. and has information on Watkins’ death to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 740-852-1332.