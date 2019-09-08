Police ID 7 injured in chain-reaction crash on 315

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the seven people who were injured and taken to area hospitals Saturday morning after a chain-reaction crash involving four vehicles in Columbus.

Two of the people injured in the crash on State Route 315 were children, police said.

The crash occurred at 10:38 a.m. when Martha Manee, 65, of Delaware, was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Cody Troilo, 28, of Columbus, after she slowed down due to slow-moving traffic while driving southbound on Route 315 just before the North Broadway exit, according to Columbus police.

The collision pushed Manee’s vehicle into the rear of a Cadillac SRX driven by Mr. Clyde Cole Jr., 63, of Toledo.

Cole’s vehicle was then pushed into the back of a Honda Pilot driven by Jermaine Burge, 42, of Chagrin Falls.

Manee was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Cole and two adults in his vehicle were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and were treated for minor injuries, according to a police report.

Burge and two children were not injured, police said.

Troilo was taken to Grant Medical Center and was treated for minor injuries and released.

Two children who were in the vehicle with Troilo were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and treated for minor injuries and released.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.