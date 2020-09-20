Police ID 2 killed in Hilltop shooting; woman critically wounded

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a shooting at a home in Ohio’s capital city that also left a third person critically injured.

The shooting in Columbus was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a woman who had been shot in the face ran out of the home and flagged down a passing officer. Police went inside and soon found the bodies of 60-year-old Lionel Adams and 41-year-old Candance Carr, who had been shot in separate rooms.

The wounded woman remains hospitalized in critical condition. Her name and further information about her have not been released.

A motive for the shootings remains under investigation.