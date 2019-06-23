Police ID 2 injured in South Side shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified two men who were shot earlier this week after an altercation on the city’s South Side.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 755 E. Whittier St. at about 9:35 p.m. on Friday after ShotSpotter reported gunfire in the area.

Anthony Hunt, 28, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and William Smith, Jr. was shot in the torso. Smith, 18, was located near the intersection of Heyl Avenue and Reinhard Avenue.

Police say the shooting occurred after an altercation between the two at the intersection of East Whittier and Carpenter streets.

Smith was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and Hunt was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Turner #1798 at (614) 645-0877 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).