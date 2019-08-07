Police: Homeless man wanted for 2 alleged sexual assaults near Ohio State

Columbus police are looking for a 40-year-old suspect accused in two separate sexual assaults on young women near The Ohio State University campus area.

Johnny Lee Maynard, who is believed to be homeless and living on the streets of Columbus, allegedly assaulted the women on Sunday, July 28.

Police were able to quickly identify Maynard as the suspect because of the two women’s detailed accounts of each assault and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives filed one count of Gross Sexual Imposition against Maynard on Aug. 6.

Anyone with information about Maynard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545 or jyoder@columbuspolice.org or Columbus CrimeStoppers at 614 645-TIPS.