Columbus Police: Hit and skip suspect arrested after deputy cruiser damaged

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WCMH)—A deputy’s car was damaged in a hit and skip, Saturday evening.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect ran a red light, smashed into the cruiser and took off near Hague Avenue and Mound Street around 7:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the patrol deputy wasn’t seriously injured after the hit and skip.

Authorities say the fleeing driver was quickly apprehended by the Columbus Division of Police.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

