Police seek help locating women kicked out of Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a disturbance at Polaris Fashion Place.

Police said four women were asked to leave the mall. The women made threats to the security guards while being escorted out. Investigators said one woman spat on a guard.

Authorities released the descriptions of two women that they are attempting to identify:

1. Female, black puffer coat, blue jeans with tears in them, red shoes, two buns/ponytails on the top of her hair.

2. Female, black puffer coat, black leggings/skinny jeans, black purse, white socks, colorful Croc-style shoes, black cap & a mask partially covering her face.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-1435.