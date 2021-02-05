Police: Help identify two people suspected of stealing and using credit card across Franklin County

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — Police need help with identifying two individuals, who allegedly stole and used a credit card to make purchases across Franklin County.  

Police said the credit card was stolen from a parked car at a residence in Grove City. According to authorities, the card was initially used at a gas station and a pharmacy near the 4700 block of West Broad Street.

The card was also used at several Kohl’s around Franklin County. The suspects were seen in two different cars during their shopping spree.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (614) 277-1753.

