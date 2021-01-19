Police: Help identify purse snatcher in Westerville area

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) – Police are searching for a woman suspected of purse theft on two separate occasions at the Westerville Walmart.

According to the Westerville Police Department, the victims had their purses stolen while in the parking lot. One woman was targeted leaving the store; a second woman was targeted entering the store.

Westerville Police advised residents to practice these safety tips:

Stay alert and aware of your surroundings.

Avoid texting and talking on your phone or other distractions.

Secure a purse/bag on your body. Close or zip any open portions, pull the strap in the crossbody position if possible and place inside or underneath a coat/jacket.

Secure your purse/bag inside a locked vehicle before loading/unloading.

Keep your purse/bag on your body as much as possible during your trip. Do not place in the cart or inside other bags while shopping.

Shop in pairs or small groups when possible.

Avoid carrying cash, gift cards and unnecessary debit/credit cards or other valuables.

Park in a spot that is open and visible. In the evening, park as close as possible to light poles.

If someone approaches you with a weapon, throw your purse/bag away from you to create distance and run in the opposite direction.

Police ask the public for help identifying this woman and ask anyone with information to call 614-901-6866.