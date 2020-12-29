Police: Gun fight leaves man, teen dead at E. Livingston Avenue gas station

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified a man who was killed along with a teen after a shooting at an E. Livingston Avenue gas station.

According to Columbus Police, at about 5:35 p.m., Monday, officers were called to a gas station in the 2000 block of E. Livingston Avenue on the report of a shooting. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old male, and Finesse Robinson, 20, suffering from gunshot wounds.  

Both were taken to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead.  

Police say the teen and Robinson had been involved in a gun fight in the parking lot of the gas station, leading to their fatal injuries.  

According to police, a third party was involved in the fight, but drove away in a white Jeep.  

The identity of the teen victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. 

