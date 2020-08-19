Police: Genoa Township man dies after car left running in garage

GENOA TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — A Genoa Township man is dead after police say he accidentally left a car running in his garage leading to carbon monoxide leak inside the home.

According to the Genoa Township Police Department, at about 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to a residence on Bretton Place on the report of a person dead.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Edward Yu, 78, dead and his wife seriously ill.

The woman was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital.

Police say a low level of carbon monoxide was detected inside the residence, and, after investigating, it was determined an SUV equipped with a push-button start was accidentally left running in the garage with the door closed.

According to police, there were no carbon monoxide detectors located in the home.

“We again see the tragic results of not having working carbon monoxide detectors in your house. We urge everyone to make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms in your house. If you have any questions about how to obtain, install, or maintain them please contact the Fire Department at 614-568-2040,” stated Genoa Township Fire Chief Joe Ponzi.

Police continue to investigate.