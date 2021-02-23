Lockdown lifted for Lincoln High School, Lincoln Elementary in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two schools in Gahanna were on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to a police investigation in the area.

Lincoln High School and neighboring Lincoln Elementary School were placed on lockdown for over an hour before it was lifted around 2:45 p.m.

In a statement, Gahanna-Jefferson schools superintendent Steve Barrett said that after receiving word of a potential threat from police, “The district immediately took action to lock down both buildings. Our students are safe and remain in their classes. The threat is currently under investigation by GPD, and we are following their recommendations.”

Barrett said the police presence would remain noticeable as students left school for the day.

Gahanna police have yet to specify the nature of the incident but said there was no threat to the public.

