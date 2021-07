Cash clipped and ready to go, now seized and in the possession of police after an alleged illegal gambling den was shut down on the city’s west side Friday, July 16, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police shut down an alleged illegal gambling den on Friday, and seized 98 machines, a gun, and lots of cash.

CPD’s PACT (Police and Community Together) Unit teamed up with the Ohio Casino Control Commission this afternoon, July 16, 2021, to shut down a gaming establishment on the city’s west side, Columbus police said in a social media post.

Machines seized at a place on the west side of Columbus, allegedly used for illegal gambling.

Included in the haul were 98 machines, a gun and “tons of cash,” according to the post.