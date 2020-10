COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a homicide after finding a body in a southeast Columbus apartment Wednesday afternoon.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Marion Drive, where the body of 64-year-old Belva Copeland was found around 1:26 p.m.

Police are still investigating to determine the cause of death. No suspect information was given at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.