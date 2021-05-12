Police file warrant in fatal northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in northeast Columbus.

Isiaha Sanders

Police are searching for Isiaha Sanders, 28, in connection with the May 1 shooting death of Terrance Jewell, 24.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 9:33 p.m. on May 1 on the 4600 block of Glen Grove Lane.

When police arrived, they found Jewell suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Jewell and his girlfriend had stepped out of an apartment when a black SUV approached them, started shooting, then sped away.

Jewell was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m.

Anyone with any information on Sanders’ whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

