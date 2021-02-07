Police: Fatal Saturday accident due to truck hitting ice, rolling into Scioto River

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a fatal crash Saturday when a truck rolled into the Scioto River was caused when the driver hit a patch of ice.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 on the on-ramp from Dublin Road to I-670 East when the truck hit a patch of ice.

The truck then struck the concrete barrier and rolled down an embankment, coming to rest in the river, police said.

The driver was taken to OhioHealth Grant Hospital and was pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m. A 13-year-old boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m.

Two other passengers, Todd Friend, 64, of Blacklick, and a second 13-year-old boy, are currently in stable condition.

Police said all the people inside the vehicle were related.

The superintendent of Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, Steve Barrett, issued a statement Sunday identifying the two deceased teens as Gahanna Lincoln High School student Feixiang Friend and Gahanna Middle School East student Joshua Friend.

Barrett’s statement, in full, reads:

I am saddened to share with our school family today that there was a terrible car accident

Saturday evening involving one of our GJPS families. It is with a heavy heart that I share with

you the passing of GLHS student, Feixiang Friend and GMSE student, Joshua Friend, as a

result of that accident. We extend our sincere sympathies to the Friend family, their friends and

loved ones. This is a difficult time for our school community. We will ensure counselors are available

throughout the week to provide support for our students, teachers and staff. We are providing

counselors in each of Feixiang and Joshua’s classes on Tuesday (hybrid gold) so their

classmates may share and grieve together. We realize all people grieve in different ways and ask that you please reach out to school

counselors or the administrative staff if you believe you have a student in need of assistance. If

your child is at home on Monday, we welcome students to our buildings who need support from

our mental health team. We will also have virtual office hours for counseling services as

needed. Students can join a Google Meet with a district counselor during school hours. For

after school support, please contact the Safe Schools Hotline. To respect the privacy of the Friend family in this difficult situation, we will not be sharing any

additional details. Please keep our GJPS school community and the Friend family in your

thoughts and prayers. Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools Superintendent Steve Barrett