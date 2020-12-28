Police: Dublin man dead, suspect in custody after fight at home

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody after a fatal confrontation at a Dublin home Monday morning.

According to Dublin Police, William Finnegan, 41, of Johnstown, has been charged with murder.

William Finnegan

Police said a confrontation between Finnegan and Seth Hadala, 40, happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. at Hadala’s home on the 6300 block of Kendall Ridge Boulevard.

Court documents state that in addition to Hadala and Finnegan, Finnegan’s girlfriend was also in the home at the time of the altercation.

Hadala was found inside the residence where he was pronounced dead despite life-saving measures from medical personnel at the scene, police said.

According to court documents, Finnegan allegedly pinned Hadala to the ground, punching him in the head, stopping once Hadala had stopped moving or breathing.

Finnegan remained at the scene and was arrested without incident, police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Dublin Police Det. Jason Murphy at 614-410-4831.