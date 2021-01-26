Police: Drug deal leads to shooting near downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a woman was shot after an attempted drug deal near downtown Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:15 a.m., Tuesday, two females arrived in the 400 block of N. Garfield Avenue in order to meet a person to buy drugs.

Police say while the two females were talking to two male suspects, one of the suspects displayed a gun and demanded the females’ money.

The two females attempted to drive away, but one of the suspects dove into the passenger window of the car, firing one shot and striking the leg of the driver.

The victims surrendered their cash to the suspects, before driving to Grant Medical Center, where the driver was treated for a gunshot wound.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.