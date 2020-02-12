Police: Downtown Columbus bank robbed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A bank in downtown Columbus was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, a man entered the Key Bank on East Broad Street and handed the teller a note that said he had a gun and demanded money.

The teller complied with the robber, and he fled the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash west on East Broad Street.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 35-40 years old, weighing approximately 220 pounds with a dark complexion, goatee, a scar on his right cheek. He was wearing a black coat, brown pants, and a grey toboggan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 61-645-4665.

It was the second bank to be robbed in the Columbus area Tuesday. A PNC Bank in Westerville was robbed approximately 30 minutes earlier.

Below are photos of the Key Bank robbery suspect.