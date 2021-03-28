Police: Dispute leads to shooting at Clintonville intersection

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police responded to a call for a shooting in Clintonville Sunday night, but when officers arrived, they could not find a suspect or the person who called them there.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North Broadway Street and North High Street at approximately 9:08 p.m. Sunday.

Police said a caller told them a person got out of a red car and started firing shots after a dispute at the traffic light.

When officers arrived, they did not find a suspect or a victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

