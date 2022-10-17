COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police arrested a person who drove off during an attempted traffic stop Monday morning around 4 a.m.

Columbus PD say it tried to stop a vehicle and the driver took off. The pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Briarwood Avenue and Howey Road with minor damage caused to the police cruiser, which hit another car during the chase.

The suspect got out of the car and ran but was eventually taken into custody. The suspect was treated at the scene while no officers were reported injured.