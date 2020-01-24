Police continue to search for missing Delaware County man

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Delaware are still searching for a man missing nearly three weeks.

Clyde Britton, 59, was last seen on Friday, January 3, at his neighbor’s residence on Spring Street. He left on foot with no keys or cell phone, and did not have a coat on.

Mr. Britton is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has brown eyes, grey hair, and a mustache.

Anyone with information on Britton’s whereabouts can call the Delaware City Police Department at 740-203-1100.