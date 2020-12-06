CRIME OF THE WEEK: Police continue to investigate homicide in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are searching for the suspect involved in the death of Christina Perry, 35, who was shot and killed in southeast Columbus last month.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were dispatch to Studer Avenue on a report of a woman being shot around 8:12 p.m. on Oct. 25.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Perry sitting in her vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, according to Columbus Police.

Police were told that an unknown vehicle pulled up and opened fire on the victim and the passenger who was with her.

She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later rushed to surgery. She was pronounced dead at 1:39 a.m. on Oct. 26.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.