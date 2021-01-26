Police continue investigation into shooting, fatal crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say they do not know why the person of interest in a suspected Hancock County homicide was in the city on Monday morning, where they tell NBC4 he opened fire at multiple locations.

According to Columbus police, Jordan Suydam fired three shots at two individuals as they drove past him outside of a shopping center near Broad Street and Galloway Road.

Suydam fled that scene and later fired two more shots at a woman walking her dog near Westgate Park, police said.

A short time later, they tell NBC4 that he fired a single shot at two men who were working near October Ridge Drive.

No one was injured in the shootings.

“It was a single, one shot shotgun blast,” said John Deal, who was in a home near the third scene. “Other than that, it rattled the windows, but my kids wanted to come out and I told them to stay in the house.”

According to police, Suydam’s vehicle was seen by local law enforcement travelling north on Phillipi Road, at a high rate of speed.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from the Franklin Township Police Department pursued the suspect’s vehicle, which drove through a dead end, jumped a creek bed and caught fire. Police say Suydam was pronounced dead on the scene.

A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office lists Suydam as the person of interest in the suspected homicide of Arthur Suydam III.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-6113.

Columbus police urge anyone with information on the shootings to call 614-645-4189 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.