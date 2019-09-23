Police continue investigation into incidents at Licking Heights football game Saturday

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school football game has kicked off two criminal investigations around incidents that happened at Licking Heights High School, with Pataskala police saying there could be assault charges.

Kareem Caldwell said he was watching his son play football for Licking Heights High School when things took a turn.

“We just heard someone say, ‘They’re fighting, they’re fighting over here,’” Caldwell said.

He said he knew one of the students involved.

“He pretty much said he got jumped in the stands,” Caldwell said.

But even after this incident, something else happened outside the stadium.

Licking Heights Local Schools Superintendent Philip Wagner said they are not sure if the two incidents are related, but they both involve people from Licking Heights.

“There was a problem in the stands with students and another altercation that was physical in the parking lot as well,” Wagner said.

Police said around 30 people were involved. Parents said at one point, they heard a weapon was also involved.

“It definitely was a scary situation, especially the second part. Some of the administrators closed the fence and kept us in,” Caldwell said.

Wagner said that was part of the protocol.

“When there is a threat of a weapon, we have to determine what the protocol has to be and they went into a safe lockdown-type situation,” Wagner said.

However, Wagner said there is no evidence of pepper spray or use of any other kind of weapon.

“Police searched some people and cars and didn’t find one,” Wagner said.

There are now two criminal investigations and possible assault charges for those involved. And Wagner is urging people to come forward with information and stop posting it to social media.

“If someone has information about that whether it’s a weapon, pepper spray, discharging weapon, we need to get that information as soon as possible to police,” Wagner said.

Monday afternoon, the district sent out a notice to parents that reads, in part:

“We remind our community that any threats, especially threats involving weapons, are taken seriously and are investigated thoroughly by our district administration, school safety officers, and local authorities.”

As for the people involved, Caldwell said he has a message for them.

“There is so much division in the world right now. We are all a family. The Licking Heights is like a community we need to stop the fighting and violence, it’s getting out of hand,” Caldwell said.

The superintendent said the district is reviewing protocol and surveillance video from around the school. And it plans to have more officers at the next game.

Ellis E. Booth, athletic director for Heath City Schools, which was the visiting team Saturday, posted the following on the high school’s Facebook page Sunday: