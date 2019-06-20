Police: Confrontation escalates, two cashiers assaulted at UDF

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly assaulted cashiers at a local convenience store early Wednesday morning.

According to police, at approximately 2:45 a.m. June 19, two suspects got into a verbal altercation with two cashiers inside a United Dairy Farmers store on the 2600 block of Noe Bixby Road.

Police said the confrontation turned physical and the male suspect allegedly punched both female cashiers in the face.

Both suspects then allegedly grabbed numberous items from the store and ran off without paying.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was wearing a black Ohio State t-shirt at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a black woman, also in her 30s, standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Robbery and AssaultOn June 19, 2019, at approximately 2:45 a.m., the two suspects got into a verbal altercation with… Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Thursday, June 20, 2019

If anyone has information as to the identity of the suspects, they are asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or email JBolt@columbuspolice.org.