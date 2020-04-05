Police: Columbus robbery suspects shoot man, give girl a hug

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are investigating two robberies that happened within a block of each other Friday night.

According to a police report, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area of Carpenter Street and Stanley Avenue around 10:22 p.m. Friday. Officers found a 61-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man said he was walking home when he heard two people talking about how they didn’t have any money. The suspects then approached the victim and demanded money.

The police report said the man refused to give the suspects any money and fought with them. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired five shots, striking the victim in the left forearm.

The suspects ran away without getting anything from the victim.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injury.

Officers were also flagged down by a juvenile female who said two people tried to rob her. She said the suspects approached her and put a gun to her head and demanded her belongings.

When the victim told the suspects how old she was, police say the suspects became sympathetic and tried to embrace and comfort her. The suspects left without any of her property.

The police report did not give a description of the suspects.