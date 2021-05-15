Police: Columbus man, 89, shot to death during struggle with relative

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say an 89-year-old man died after a gunshot wound sustained during a reported struggle with a relative in a home in Ohio’s capital city.

Columbus police were dispatched to the home shortly before 8 p.m. Friday and found the man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police said family members reported that the man had dementia and was “prone to violent outbursts” and produced a handgun during one of them, and a relative was struggling with him for control of the weapon when it discharged.